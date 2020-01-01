Canadiana

WATCH: Remembering John Candy, 26 years after his death

John Candy died on 26 years ago today but his humour lives on. Born in Newmarket, Ontario in 1950, Candy first got his start in comedy with Second City.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

BC mayor campaigns for Terry Fox to be on new five-dollar bill

There is much speculation as to who will be the face of the new Canadian five dollar bill. Terry Fox is a name that keeps popping up.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WATCH: B.C. man in Speedo waterskis down the street, becomes legend

The internet has dubbed him ‘Speedo-man’ after a video posted shows a man skiing down residential streets being pulled by a pick up truck.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Seven all-time funny Canadian comedians

Canada is home to some of the funniest humans to ever walk the earth. Our sense of humour is unique to our home and native land for its particular brand of comedy.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read canadiana