Trans people agree with JK Rowling while 'woke allies' perform their outrage

As a trans woman myself, it has been interesting to see that most trans people actually agree with JK Rowling.

Emma Watson joins Daniel Radcliffe in denouncing JK Rowling

Notably, Watson—who self-identifies as a feminist—said nothing about Rowling's trauma. Not one word of sympathy or support.

Mob attacks college football coach for wearing 'offensive' OAN t-shirt while fishing

Launching a witch hunt over someone’s wardrobe is cancel culture in its most ludicrous and toxic form.

Jordan Peterson returns with epic takedown of political correctness

Jordan Peterson released a post on his website concerning the dangerous impacts political correctness is having in universities and on important research.

CBC host cancels herself after complaining about lack of diversity

Christine Genier, host of Yukon Morning, a radio show that airs in Whitehorse, resigned after making comments regarding a lack of Indigenous and Black voices.

Theatre won’t survive the woke brigade

Many of the trends we see in society now originated on campuses and in the arts. Perhaps that is why it’s just so terrifying to see our American theatre fold in on itself like a dying star.

JK Rowling is standing up to the mob for all of us

Just when the mob hoped JK Rowling would give in on her gender critical views about women, she told the world why she feels so strongly about this issue.

Berklee College apologizes for allowing police to use its bathrooms

Berklee College of Music in Boston has apologized after it allowed members of the Boston Police to use its bathrooms.

Woke mob tries to get economics professor fired for arguing police shouldn't be defunded

When economist Harald Uhlig tweeted a tongue-in-cheek criticism of the call to “defund the police,” he didn’t expect to lose his editorial position.

NB machine shop ordered to take down advertisement—accused of misogynistic imagery

A billboard sign was taken down from Highway 15 between Moncton and Shediac after a number of complaints that the image of a mid-riff bearing woman was misogynistic.

Editor of Bon Appetit magazine resigns after staff turns on him over brown face photos

The editor of Bon Appetit magazine, has resigned today after almost 10 years of holding its editor-in-chief position over accusations of racial insensitivity.

Wendy Mesley removed as host of her CBC show for using a word that no one 'should ever use'

Wendy Mesley was removed from her position as CBC host today after she said a word while preparing for an episode on Black Lives Matter that she admits she ought not have used.

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam stripped of their guns in new Loony Tunes

Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd have lost some of their defining traits in the "Looney Tunes Cartoons" which has launched on HBO Max.

JK Rowling takes to Twitter to tell the truth about biological sex

The red pilling of JK Rowling is like Christmas for gender critical feminists. She has finally come out and said it: Biological sex is real, and it's not bigoted to say it.

University of Alberta fires anthropology professor for saying biological sex is real

The University of Alberta has fired Kathleen Lowrey from her role as associate chair of undergraduate programs in the Department of Anthropology, for saying biological sex is a reality.

