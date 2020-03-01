Quebec premier confirms tooth fairy is an essential worker, is 'immune to coronavirus'
"For the children asking, I can confirm that the tooth fairy now is on the list of essential service and is immune to the coronavirus."
A Quebec author has been charged with child pornography for his retelling of a Hansel and Gretel story, causing public outcry of free speech concerns.
A mayor of a small town in the province of Quebec has apologized after he said that the female councillors made legislative decisions due to them menstruating.
When the CAQ came to power in 2018, political commentators and politicians again failed to take note of history. Throwing caution to the wind, they described the CAQ’s electoral victory, which arguably derived from their apathy towards separation, as being “the end of the [sepratist] dream.”