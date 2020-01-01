Trudeau government mocked after saying carbon tax isn't hurting farmers
The government was mocked by the agriculture committee after they suggested that the recent carbon tax hike wasn't hurting farmers
In a statement released Tuesday, the Conservative Shadow Minister Pierre Poilievre called for the government to cancel the set 50 percent hike in the carbon tax.
The Liberal Department of the Environment is saying that they are expecting the price of gasoline to rise as a result of new red-tape.
Canada could soon see its carbon tax increased to meet its Paris agreement targets.