CBC host cancels herself after complaining about lack of diversity

Christine Genier, host of Yukon Morning, a radio show that airs in Whitehorse, resigned after making comments regarding a lack of Indigenous and Black voices.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Wendy Mesley removed as host of her CBC show for using a word that no one 'should ever use'

Wendy Mesley was removed from her position as CBC host today after she said a word while preparing for an episode on Black Lives Matter that she admits she ought not have used.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

CBC executive says broadcaster may allow reporters to express personal views

A top executive in the CBC has said that the outlet is considering allowing their reporters to express personal opinions about political issues.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Taxpayer-funded CBC will not disclose their legal costs in lawsuit against Conservative Party

The lawsuit filed by the taxpayer-funded broadcaster used private lawyers after suing the Conservatives for using copyright news footage during last year's election cycle.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

CBC pundit received tens of thousands in taxpayer dollars from Trudeau government

The taxpayer-funded CBC has said that they were unaware of the payments made to Prof. Mathen.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Key Canadian meat supplier facing NDP attacks

An Alberta meat-processing plant is at the centre of a political storm after the CBC and Rachel Notley’s NDP attacked the plant.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

CBC targets independent news outlet for 'racism' after it reports accurately on China

CBC is under fire after publishing a hostile article targeting an independent conservative media outlet run by members of a highly-persecuted Chinese religious minority for its accurate reporting on China.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Former Liberal health minister attacks CBC, questions their independence

CBC is used to criticism from conservatives. This time, however, even a former Liberal minister has questioned their journalistic independence.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

WATCH: CBC embarrasses themselves while trying to combat coronavirus 'misinformation'

The CBC wants to put an end to misinformation during the coronavirus era. If only they weren’t so prolific themselves when it comes to spreading misinformation.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

CBC is pamphleteering for the Trudeau government during the coronavirus pandemic

The COVID-19 situation has seemingly brought out the worst in CBC’s tendency to cozy up to the Liberal government.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

CBC continues to promote drag queen story hour amidst coronavirus pandemic

In episode seven of the taxpayer-funded show, titled "Fay & Fluffy, Toronto," we meet the two queens who regularly read stories to children at the library.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau government announces additional aid for Canadian media it considers 'authoritative'

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has announced that media aid packages—government funded financial aid—is on the way for news outlets amidst COVID-19.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny

This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC” and received swift backlash.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

CBC Kids News promotes hunger strike for teens

CBC Kids News has published an article in favour of Canadian teens embarking on a hunger strike.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

CBC attempts to trademark the word “Oh”

CBC is attempting to trademark the word “Oh” and “Radio-Canada Oh-dio” for a new marketing campaign after Peter O’Toole called for the privatization of CBC.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

