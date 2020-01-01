CBC host cancels herself after complaining about lack of diversity
Christine Genier, host of Yukon Morning, a radio show that airs in Whitehorse, resigned after making comments regarding a lack of Indigenous and Black voices.
The lawsuit filed by the taxpayer-funded broadcaster used private lawyers after suing the Conservatives for using copyright news footage during last year's election cycle.
CBC is used to criticism from conservatives. This time, however, even a former Liberal minister has questioned their journalistic independence.
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has announced that media aid packages—government funded financial aid—is on the way for news outlets amidst COVID-19.