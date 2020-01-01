CBC executive says broadcaster may allow reporters to express personal views
A top executive in the CBC has said that the outlet is considering allowing their reporters to express personal opinions about political issues.
The CBC has listed Taiwan as a province of China on its coronavirus map, providing another example of the Canadian establishment pandering to the Chinese.
The Trudeau government appears to have its sights on making the CBC gatekeeper of news in Canada. Just one more example of the Liberals disgraceful abuses of power.
“It’s because there are more people there, and they’re starting fires.”
The CBC and The National host Rosemary Barton are suing the Conservative Party of Canada for copyright infringement over the CBC clips used on its “Not as Advertised” website attacking Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and for using CBC debate clips on the CPC Twitter feed.