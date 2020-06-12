CCP

Trudeau's foreign minister owes China over $1 MILLION ?—why hasn't he been fired?

"Why does Champagne have something almost no other person in Canada has, a mortgage with China? Why does he have two of them? Why is he so pro-China?"

Spencer Fernando

MPs are using dangerous China-owned apps to reach out to Canadians

In 2017, the Chinese government put into place a law forcing all Chinese companies to give user data, upon request.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

China proposes law to ban 'sedition, secession, and treason' in Hong Kong

A new law will be debated in China’s National People’s Congress this week that would introduce security measures in Hong Kong to ban sedition, secession, and treason.

Libby Emmons

Over 100 million Chinese citizens forcibly quarantined over new outbreak fears

Two cities in China have been placed under new quarantine orders by Chinese officials in the northeast province of Jilin due to fears of a renewed outbreak.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Trudeau's Health Minister refuses to criticize China-owned long-term care homes in Canada

China-owned facilities have failed to meet Canadian standards. Cases included residents not being bathed for more than five weeks and left in beds without food or care, as well as understaffed homes.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Fake outrage over Bryan Adams should be directed towards Chinese Communist Party

As every loyal and patriotic Canadian can clearly see, the outrage should be directed towards the Chinese Communist Party, not Bryan Adams.

Spencer Fernando

American mayor becomes tool in Chinese coronavirus propaganda

This spin of an American mayor's report of a really bad cold in November is the latest weapon in an arsenal of accusations from Chinese state media.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Trudeau again refuses to criticize Chinese authoritarian government

All of this for a country and government which Trudeau has shown admiration for, praising the country's "basic dictatorship."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

It’s time for Canada to distance itself from the repressive regime in Beijing

But Canada can emerge from this pandemic safer and stronger if Canadians are clear-eyed in recognizing the CCP’s responsibility for it, and commit to distancing our economy from China’s after this is all over.

Kelden Formosa

