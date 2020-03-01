Gervais, from modest middle-class background, is now a millionaire. He is expected to adopt the beliefs of his current class, not hold to his previous ones. He won't.
Hollywood celeb culture once held sway because we imbued it with power. What the current crises have shown us is that this power is ours to take back.
The massive chasm between those who can sit out the coronavirus at home and those who must venture out into an insecure world is becoming more apparent.
Kathy Griffin was called a fraud for going to the ER with coronavirus symptoms, yet not having the illness. But for high-risk individuals, the decision to seek care at this time is a difficult one.
