Ricky Gervais is the heretic we need right now

Gervais, from modest middle-class background, is now a millionaire. He is expected to adopt the beliefs of his current class, not hold to his previous ones. He won't.

Sumantra Maitra Sumantra Maitra

Celebrities have confirmed their total worthlessness in the face of major social issues

Hollywood celeb culture once held sway because we imbued it with power. What the current crises have shown us is that this power is ours to take back.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Celeb culture is transparently meaningless during coronavirus

The massive chasm between those who can sit out the coronavirus at home and those who must venture out into an insecure world is becoming more apparent.

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell

Kathy Griffin was maligned for seeking care during the coronavirus pandemic, so was I

Kathy Griffin was called a fraud for going to the ER with coronavirus symptoms, yet not having the illness. But for high-risk individuals, the decision to seek care at this time is a difficult one.

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene

