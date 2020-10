Chicago mayor's 'Census Cowboy' tortured his horse on a seven-mile highway 'protest run'—now it may be put down

A Chicago man who Mayor Lori Lightfoot had referred to as the "Census Cowboy" took his injured horse for a seven-mile run down the Dan Ryan Expressway on Monday. The horse, NuNu, is reported to be in critical condition and may need to be euthanized.