CF Snowbirds

Experts call for old Snowbird jets to be retired

As the nation mourns over the Snowbird plane crash tragedy, some experts are calling for the discontinuation of the 60-year-old planes.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Trudeau government cancelled replacement of 60-year-old Snowbird planes in 2018

The Snowbird plane that crashed in British Columbia on Sunday was 60-years-old and due to be replaced before Justin Trudeau cancelled the purchase.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Pilot of crashed Snowbird currently being treated for injuries

The RCAF Snowbird that crashed in British Columbia on Sunday has been heard across the country, resulting in the death of Jennifer Casey and injuring Captain Richard MacDougall.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Most Read cf-snowbirds