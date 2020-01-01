Four Medicine Hat men were arrested after a police investigation led to the seizure of many computers and devices containing child pornography.
There have been 43 new charges laid by Thunder Bay Police against a local man connected to a child pornography/online child luring investigation.
Trump was right to ban the porn industry from receiving a portion of the $2 trillion in federal aid to offset losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!