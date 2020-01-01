Child Pornography

Four Albertans charged with child exploitation

Four Medicine Hat men were arrested after a police investigation led to the seizure of many computers and devices containing child pornography.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Ontario man sees 43 new charges connected to child pornography and luring

There have been 43 new charges laid by Thunder Bay Police against a local man connected to a child pornography/online child luring investigation.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trump is right to deny pandemic payouts to porn

Trump was right to ban the porn industry from receiving a portion of the $2 trillion in federal aid to offset losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

