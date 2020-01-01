Another doctor, this time from Los Angeles, is reporting success with a hydroxychloroquine and zinc cocktail treatment to patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus.
Hillary Clinton advises Americans against heeding the President's medical advice on the coronavirus pandemic, given that he thought it was a bright idea to look directly at a solar eclipse.
What matters to the journalism world is not that the couple poisoned themselves by drinking an anti-parasitic fish medicine, but the opportunity to bash Trump.
