Clueless about your credit score? Check it for free in less than 3 minutes
It's time to shine some light on your credit score.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly moving forward with critical race theory-inspired trainings in violation of President Donald Trump's executive cease and desist order that abolishes social justice indoctrination in the federal government.
Journalist Christopher Rufo, whose critical race theory reporting called on President Donald Trump to abolish social justice training in the federal government, is now daring CNN's anti-whiteness crusader Brian Stelter to a face-off.