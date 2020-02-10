Christopher Rufo

The war on critical race theory indoctrination is worth winning

This shining victory, whether brief or long term in its tenure, should be savoured to the full by Rufo and Peterson.

Barbara Kay

Christopher Rufo is taking on racist indoctrination and winning

Rufo’s work this summer has led directly to the signing of executive orders by President Donald Trump prohibiting federal funds from being used for critical race theory indoctrination.

Libby Emmons

BREAKING: CDC defies Trump's executive order, moves forward with critical race theory indoctrination

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reportedly moving forward with critical race theory-inspired trainings in violation of President Donald Trump's executive cease and desist order that abolishes social justice indoctrination in the federal government.

Mia Cathell

Expert whose investigations led to Trump critical race theory ban challenges Brian Stelter to debate

Journalist Christopher Rufo, whose critical race theory reporting called on President Donald Trump to abolish social justice training in the federal government, is now daring CNN's anti-whiteness crusader Brian Stelter to a face-off.

Mia Cathell

