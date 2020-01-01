Deputy PM Freeland says 'safe restart' of economy won't happen any time soon
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that a “safe restart” of the Canadian economy will take at least six to eight months.
Chrystia Freeland will no longer serve as foreign affairs minister, as the job will instead go to MP Francois-Philippe Champagne.
Freeland easily won a decisive victory in her downtown Toronto riding, with NDP candidate Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda trailing far behind. Many have expected this as Freeland has established herself as a high-profile candidate, while her opponents are relatively unknown.
Selling arms to Saudi Arabia does not seem to be winning the Trudeau government any favours at home.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is one of the top examples of an elite who gets praised, yet fails over and over again.
Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland still calls U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel “illegal and unjust;” “frankly absurd”, but won’t say definitively if they would prevent her government from ratifying the new NAFTA agreement, or what the U.S. calls United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.