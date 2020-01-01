Chrystia Freeland

Deputy PM Freeland says 'safe restart' of economy won't happen any time soon

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that a “safe restart” of the Canadian economy will take at least six to eight months.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

WATCH: Climate protestors converge on Liberal cabinet minister’s Toronto office

Anti-pipeline activists gathered around Chrystia Freeland’s Toronto office Thursday evening to protest the early morning raid of an anti-pipeline camp in BC

Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson

Trudeau announces new cabinet

Justin Trudeau has announced his new cabinet for the 43rd Parliament. Despite there being a great deal of speculation as to who would be included in the cabinet, there has only been insignificant change.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

REPORTS: Chrystia Freeland out as Foreign Affairs Minister, replaced by Quebec MP

Chrystia Freeland will no longer serve as foreign affairs minister, as the job will instead go to MP Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Former CSIS leader says Canada needs to see Russia and China as ‘adversaries’

Former CSIS head stated that Canada needs to be more cautious of Russian and Chinese influence.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland wins decisive reelection

Freeland easily won a decisive victory in her downtown Toronto riding, with NDP candidate Melissa Jean-Baptiste Vajda trailing far behind. Many have expected this as Freeland has established herself as a high-profile candidate, while her opponents are relatively unknown.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Liberals refuse to say how much foreign aid we’re giving to China

In 2018, Canadians lavished China with $9.2 million despite the country having a $13 trillion economy. Part of the funding was for “multilateral programs” and “bilateral assistance” for diversity and female empowerment.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

“Warmonger” Liberal minister forced to cut townhall short due to protestors

Selling arms to Saudi Arabia does not seem to be winning the Trudeau government any favours at home.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Liberals slam Scheer for not supporting public schools despite sending kids to expensive private schools

Morneau, Freeland and others sent their kids to a Toronto private school with tuition costs in the tens of thousands, while the Liberals slam Scheer for not supporting public education.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland are failures; just ask the dairy farmers

“If the government was so great at negotiating, then why do farmers need to be compensated for losses?”

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Chrystia Freeland fails again on the world stage

Not all of this is Chrystia Freeland’s fault. But taken as a whole, the collective picture that emerges is endless foreign policy failure

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Chrystia Freeland has been a total failure

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is one of the top examples of an elite who gets praised, yet fails over and over again.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Freeland torques terror threats for political points

Bouquets from establishment media through her tenure as foreign affairs minister has made Chrystia Freeland thin-skinned to criticism.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Freeland won’t say if U.S. steel tariffs will kill Canada’s NAFTA ratification

Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland still calls U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel “illegal and unjust;” “frankly absurd”, but won’t say definitively if they would prevent her government from ratifying the new NAFTA agreement, or what the U.S. calls United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

