Lockdown in South Africa results in civil unrest
The vast majority of the private sector has been eliminated with very little notice, leaving even middle class citizens without a means to weather the crisis.
The Trudeau government will continue to allow illegal border crossers into Canada, despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump has made a statement on Twitter, saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their security paid for them by the U.S. taxpayer.
Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia are all sending officials to airports to compensate for the fact that the Trudeau government has not yet implemented coronavirus safety measures.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from his home where he is self-isolating on Monday, addressing Canada about the novel COVID-19 virus
The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.
Pelosi critiqued Trump for his failure to imagine the disastrous effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus on America, when in fact she failed to imagine the same thing.
McDonald's Canada has made the decision to temporarily close all in-restaurant tables and seats as of Tuesday morning.
