Trudeau's former environment minister spent over $100,000 on Ubers, rideshares

McKenna's ministry spent a whopping $113,000 on taxis, with the ministry as a whole under Jonathan Wilkinson adding an extra $30,000 on taxis.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government spent $178,000 on travel to climate change conference

Trudeau's minister for the environment spent $178 thousand on air travel to a UN climate change conference in Spain.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

The left wants to cancel documentary darling Michael Moore

Michael Moore's new documentary exposes the environmental impact of the renewable energy industry, and for that he has raised the ire of climate activists.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Biden and AOC are hopelessly out of touch with Americans

The left used to support working people, but now they are more interested in telling those working people what they should want and what’s best for them.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Insane article promotes coronavirus as a force to fight climate change

In a new white-hot take in The Times, Ed Conway tells us that the coronavirus has an upside: it will kill off old people who don’t believe in climate change

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau’s Environment Minister has said that climate change is to blame for Canada’s low birth rate, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Lead climate change advocate in Senate billed $16,778 for flights

Records released yesterday show that the leading climate advocate for the Senate billed close to $17,000 last year for air travel.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau government pays media to write climate change articles

The Department of Canadian heritage is paying news outlets to write stories on climate change through taxpayer-funed subsidies, which are in the millions.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ex-Greenpeace leader deplatformed from sustainability conference in Regina

Greenpeace co-founder, Patrick Moore, has been de-platformed from a sustainability conference at the Queensbury Convention Centre in Regina.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Activist leaves the climate movement because it’s too white

Berlin-based climate activist Karin Louise Hermes has left the climate movement because she couldn’t deal with the white people anymore.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

NDP MLA argues Extinction Rebellion activists should teach in classrooms

Two Alberta MLAs are arguing about how climate change should be addressed and if groups like Extinction Rebellion should be allowed in the classroom.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in 11 days before Greta Thunberg meeting

Prince Charles racked up 162 metric tons of carbon emissions in the 11 days leading up to meeting Greta Thunberg in Davos.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Climate activists shut down traffic in Toronto

Twenty-nine climate activist youths occupied the offices of several figures of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline in Toronto today.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Australia takes legal action against 183 during bushfire season; celebrities claim they were caused by climate change

183 people who have been arrested for arson, resulting in catastrophic bushfires, displacement, property loss, and deaths of both people and animals.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

