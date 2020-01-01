Cn Rail

Toronto Mayor blasted over FOUR BILLION DOLLAR Rail Deck Park

John Tory's pet project, Rail Deck Park, is being pushed ahead. This comes despite the cost of the project ballooning since its last projection.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

HYPOCRISY: Alberta couple given tickets for walking on CN land while blockaders get free pass

An Alberta couple’s Facebook post highlighting law enforcement’s hypocrisy with enforcing the rule of law is gaining traction.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC

The RCMP arrested a young man they suspect was responsible for setting a CN Rail building on fire in BC.

The Post Millennial The Post Millennial

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

CN Rail train collides with Tyendinaga protestors’ wooden blockade

On Wednesday a Canadian National Railway train collided with wooden logs and pallets while travelling across tracks near a highway 49 overpass.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police

A protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on a critical route to eastern Canada.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades

CN and Canadian Pacific, have been sharing each other’s rail lines to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving despite protest blockades.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau to hold meeting with premiers over anti-pipeline blockades

Prime Minister Trudeau will hold a meeting with the Canadian premiers to update what the government’s plan to deal with anti-pipeline protestors blockades

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

VIA Rail to lay off 1,000 employees during railway blockades

VIA Rail will temporarily lay off 1,000 employees amidst illegal anti-pipeline blockades that have brought Canada’s economy to a grinding halt.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ontario train derailment leads to leaking crude oil

CN has made an announcement that approximately 30 cars are leaking crude oil after a train derailed Tuesday night, just west of Fort Frances, Ont.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

CN Rail forced to lay off employees as anti-pipeline protests continue

CN Rail is ceasing operations of its whole network east of Toronto due to ongoing anti-pipeline protests close to Belleville, Ont.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read cn-rail