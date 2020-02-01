Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

Criminal charges dropped against Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline protesters in BC

Protestors who were arrested in B.C. in while blockading a section of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have had all criminal charges against them dropped.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Wet'suwet'en elected chiefs calling for resignation of Liberal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister

Elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs are calling on Carolyn Bennett—the Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister—to resign immediately.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Wet'suwet'en elected chiefs pull out of pipeline agreement one day after hereditary chiefs back it

Elected chiefs have decided not to sign the deal allowing a pipeline to be built in their territory one day after the hereditary chiefs get behind the deal.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Reconciliation is not dead

Reconciliation, that process of healing from cultural trauma, will not be simple or easy, but it is essential. To declare that it’s dead is to take the easy way out.

Beth Baisch Beth Baisch

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government

The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Costal GasLink pipeline.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades

CN and Canadian Pacific, have been sharing each other’s rail lines to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving despite protest blockades.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Indigenous chief says some anti-pipeline protestors are getting paid

The President of the National Coalition of Chiefs Dale Swampy claimed that some anti-pipeline protestors are paid by environmental activists groups.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Gas prices expected to spike amid pipeline protests

Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Scheer RIPS Trudeau for pipeline inaction

“Will our country be one of the rule of law? Or ill our country be one of the rule of the mob?” Andrew Scheer said in response to Prime Minister Trudeau.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Via Rail to reopen routes from Quebec City to Ottawa, other routes still closed indefinitely

Via Rail announced this morning that CN has notified them that partial routes between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa will be back up and running Feb. 20.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Westbank First Nation member questions hereditary chiefs’ anti-pipeline support

A woman of the Westbank First Nation questions the supports hereditary chiefs have for opposing the CostalGas Link pipeline.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Thousand Islands Bridge reopens after anti-pipeline protests

The Thousand Islands Bridge, which had been closed down due to a blockade from people protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline, has been reopened.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

#ShutDownCanada protestors storm offices of BC attorney general

Protestors have stormed the office of British Columbia’s attorney general. The same #ShutDownCanada group are also planning to blockade the university.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Most Read coastal-gaslink-pipeline