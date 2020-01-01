Communism

Coronavirus expert from China warns second outbreak is imminent

A coronavirus expert from China is warning the world that China will face a second outbreak due to a large flock of people who are returning from abroad.

Nico Johnson

It’s hard to answer the question: ‘Is Bernie Sanders an anti-Semite?’

Bernie Sanders has turned his back on his Jewish heritage and his political ideology is one that attracts many anti-Semites.

Ari Hoffman

Canada’s ambassador to China to be questioned over dodgy ties to the regime

Federal members of parliament have summoned Canada’s ambassador to China for an “unprecedented hearing.”

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother’s JC Mounduix opens up about escaping communism

Big Brother’s iconic star JC Mounduix speaks to Blaire White about his hatred of communism and love of America and capitalism.

Blaire White

