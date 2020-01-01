A coronavirus expert from China is warning the world that China will face a second outbreak due to a large flock of people who are returning from abroad.
Bernie Sanders has turned his back on his Jewish heritage and his political ideology is one that attracts many anti-Semites.
Federal members of parliament have summoned Canada’s ambassador to China for an “unprecedented hearing.”
Big Brother’s iconic star JC Mounduix speaks to Blaire White about his hatred of communism and love of America and capitalism.
