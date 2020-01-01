Connecticut

New York City to push back indoor restaurant reopenings due to COVID-19 fears

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will not reopen indoor dining on July 6 as originally planned.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trump administration says girls' sports are only for female athletes, Connecticut will not comply

A Connecticut policy allowing male trans athletes to compete in girls' sports was ruled to be a violation of Title IX. The state refuses to comply with the ruling.

Erin Perse Erin Perse

US Department of Justice says gender expression not valid in high school sports

The US Department of Justice has stated that, for the purpose of high school athletics, boys are not girls, despite gender expression.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Most Read connecticut