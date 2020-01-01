New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will not reopen indoor dining on July 6 as originally planned.
A Connecticut policy allowing male trans athletes to compete in girls' sports was ruled to be a violation of Title IX. The state refuses to comply with the ruling.
The US Department of Justice has stated that, for the purpose of high school athletics, boys are not girls, despite gender expression.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!