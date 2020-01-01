Conservative Party Of Canada

MacKay repeats censorious Trudeau talking point on media and free speech

MacKay’s most recent misstep was revealing his dangerous ambition to regulate Canada’s media.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Trudeau goes after Conservatives, says they 'lost the debate' over suspending Parliament

Trudeau said that the Conservatives chose to not support "concrete help" to Canadians because they "lost the debate" to reopen parliament, which concluded over two weeks ago.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Dr. Leslyn Lewis is the leader Canada desperately needs

"To focus on what makes us different," says Leslyn, "whether that's race, gender or religion, rather than what we have in common has never served to bring people together."

Jeremy Patzer Jeremy Patzer

Peter MacKay baffles Canadians with bizarre milk photo

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is continuing to confuse people on social media, uploading a photo of himself drinking milk.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to clobber Trudeau in the next election

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to unify the CPC, and clobber Trudeau in the next election⁠— which may come sooner than later.

Barbara Kay Barbara Kay

Jim Karahalios CPC leadership disqualification overturned on technicality

Jim Karahalios's disqualification from the Conservative Party has been overturned on a technicality a judge has ruled today.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Erin O'Toole calls MacKay too weak to handle Liberals in blistering new attack ad

O'Toole has launched a blistering attack on Peter MacKay, accusing the Nova Scotian of being too weak to handle the Liberal war room.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Taxpayer-funded CBC will not disclose their legal costs in lawsuit against Conservative Party

The lawsuit filed by the taxpayer-funded broadcaster used private lawyers after suing the Conservatives for using copyright news footage during last year's election cycle.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Scheer RIPS Trudeau over gun laws, tanking economy

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer addressed media on Monday, touching on Canada's reopening, and Canada's newest set of gun laws.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked polling report shows MacKay's support plummeting, O'Toole takes the lead

An extraordinary new Conservative leadership poll acquired by The Post Millennial has shown Erin O’Toole comfortably beating Peter MacKay.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Is Derek Sloan a racist? The CBC thinks so

Canada's establishment media is angry with the Conservative Party again. This time, it has to do with Derek Sloan.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Erin O'Toole SLAMS China and the WHO for corruption

Erin O'Toole has released a video where he intensely criticizes the Chinese CCP regime and advocates for a future of Canadian self-reliance.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Poilievre slams Trudeau for allowing Chinese tourists into Canada during pandemic

Pierre Poilievre criticized the Trudeau government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak today, effectively accusing them of negligence.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Scheer demands scrutiny and accountability from Trudeau

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has sent a letter to Justin Trudeau demanding that the government must allow scrutiny and accountability.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

MacKay email blunder tells Canadians to 'overcome diversity'

Peter MacKay is in hot water again after saying that Canadians must "overcome diversity," by which he presumably meant adversity.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

