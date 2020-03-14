Coronavirus

Canada Coronavirus Statistic

Yesterday 59 257 Confirmed
Yesterday +0 9 Cued
Yesterday +0 1 Death
Updated At: 2020.3.14
WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons
What you can do to spread joy not coronavirus

Short on toilet paper? Did you know a sponge on a stick used to be a popular option? And other ways to find and spread joy.

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene
Home schooling advice from a pro

Who knows? You could look back on Parenting in the Time of Coronavirus and find you made some of the best memories with your kids.

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell
Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong
Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson
Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Joshua Bateman Joshua Bateman
Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

Collin Jones Collin Jones
How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Dounia Royer Dounia Royer
Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons
Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick
As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Matthew Azrieli Matthew Azrieli
All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick
'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

Sam McGriskin Sam McGriskin
WATCH: Italians under coronavirus lockdown sing to each other from their windows

A viral video shows Italians singing from their windows to each other as coronavirus puts the entire country on lockdown.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

