Coronavirus

Pennsylvania governor tries to shut down all youth sports due to COVID-19

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf defended his recommendation yesterday to delay youth sports until January 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Mia Cathell

NYC cancels 9/11 tribute but mass protests and BLM mural ceremonies are okay

De Blasio can paint murals. Activists can gather by the tens of thousands. But New Yorkers who wish to commemorate the most tragic day in city history will have to do it the way they've done everything else so far this year, alone.

Libby Emmons

Toronto strip club employee got COVID-19 and may have had contact with up to 550 guests

The agency says that those who visited the tavern between August 4 and August 8 should self isolate and that they should self monitor for coronavirus symptoms.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

To save lives, let's give up more of our rights and freedoms

If giving up our Charter rights and freedoms in order to save lives is a good thing, then we really haven't gone far enough.

John Carpay

BBC advises no face-to-face sex during the pandemic

The charity published advice instructing intimate couples to avoid kissing, wear a face covering, and choose positions that aren't face-to-face during sex—how romantic.

Mia Cathell

Former Liberal MP given $700,000 in federal cash for unapproved ventilators

Contracts given to Baylis include $273,237 for the medical contract, and an additional $422,946 "research contract" with the Department of Industry, totaling $696,183 in taxpayer dollars.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

NJ town considers fining people $250 for not wearing a mask outside

People in Hoboken NJ may be subject to a new ordinance soon, in which they will be required to wear a mask even outdoors, or face a hefty $250 fine.

James Anthony

Trudeau Liberals gave biomed lab $149 MILLION for faulty COVID-19 test kits

The test kits were given the $149 million green light on March 27. By May 1, the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg reported that the kits were testing poorly.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

John McAfee allegedly arrested for wearing thong in place of face mask

John McAfee was reportedly arrested for wearing a thong instead of a face mask in Norway.

Sam Edwards

Cars with US plates being vandalized in Canada

There have been reports in Canada of cars with out-of-country plates being scratched with keys, and drivers being tailgated and harassed due to their licence plates.

James Anthony

Drop in Ontario cases due to Toronto data error, had reported cases twice

The drop in Ontario coronavirus cases actually isn’t a drop, but rather a data correction. Toronto Public Health had apparently been recording cases twice.

James Anthony

Air travellers must now provide medical proof when refusing to wear masks

Canadians boarding flights without wearing a mask now have to provide medical proof showing that they are unable to wear one.

Sam Edwards

Federal judge lifts 50-person wedding limit in two New York couples' lawsuits against Gov. Cuomo

A federal judge in Syracuse ruled in favour of two New York couples who challenged the state's 50-person cap on wedding celebrations.

Mia Cathell

Why is the Trudeau government allowing flights with COVID-infected passengers into Canada?

The federal government has released an updated list of international flights that have arrived in Canada containing coronavirus infected passengers. Five of those flights containing infected passengers arrived in Toronto since the beginning of August.

Joe Vaughan

UK to possibly scrap daily coronavirus death toll following reports of 'over-exaggerating' count

The United Kingdom may do away with its official daily COVID-19 death toll counter following a review conducted by experts at Oxford University.

Sam Edwards

