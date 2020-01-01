This week, Nick Sandmann’s lawyers will file lawsuits against five more media outlets for smearing the Covington Catholic High School student last year
Just one day after Nick Sandmann came to a settlement with CNN, Now Robert Barnes is now suing disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan.
Nick Sandmann, the high school student at the centre of a major American race hoax, will be paid by CNN after they smeared him as a racist last year.
