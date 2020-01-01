Covington

Covington kid Nick Sandmann to file lawsuits against five additional media companies

This week, Nick Sandmann’s lawyers will file lawsuits against five more media outlets for smearing the Covington Catholic High School student last year

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Covington students sue disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan

Just one day after Nick Sandmann came to a settlement with CNN, Now Robert Barnes is now suing disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

CNN to pay Covington student Nick Sandmann after $275 million lawsuit

Nick Sandmann, the high school student at the centre of a major American race hoax, will be paid by CNN after they smeared him as a racist last year.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Most Read covington