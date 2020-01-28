CPC Leadership Race

Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes

Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.

Nico Johnson
Peter MacKay flip-flops on marijuana stance, says he won’t rescind legalization

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has issued a clarification over a previous statement which seemed to suggest that he would repeal marijuana.

Nico Johnson
MacKay’s campaign manager forced to apologize over pipeline tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign manager has had to apologize over a tweet that seemed to link a shooting range with complaints about the anti-pipeline protests.

Nico Johnson
Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”

Nico Johnson
O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

Erin O’Toole says that if he were to become PM he would make it a criminal offence to block major railways, ports, bridges and highways.

Sam McGriskin
WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of four years in government.

Nico Johnson
Leslyn Lewis officially enters Conservative leadership race

Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Nico Johnson
John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

Baird is still leaning against a leadership run, although he has yet to rule himself out. A source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”

Nico Johnson
Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game

Canada needs to be open itself up the free market to unleash its full potential and prosper.

Rick Peterson
EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.

Nico Johnson
Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Canadian embassy in Israel, saying he would move it to Jerusalem.

Nico Johnson
WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.

Nico Johnson
EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.

Nico Johnson
Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”

Nico Johnson
O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his weak French fluency.

Nico Johnson

