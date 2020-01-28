CPC Leadership Race

Conservative candidate Marilyn Gladu releases platform, commits to lowering taxes
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has released her policy platform. Gladu has pledged to lower taxes for low-income Canadians.
Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
Leslyn Lewis has officially entered the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.
Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.