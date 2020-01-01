Despite losing nearly a third of all lawsuits, a newly released audit into the Department of Justice found that government lawyers cost tax payers a whopping $222 million.
The Canada Revenue Agency has been sitting on over $1 billion in cheques that have been left uncashed by Canadian taxpayers over the past 20 years.
One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!