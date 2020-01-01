Cra

Trudeau government lawyers cost taxpayers $222 MILLION

Despite losing nearly a third of all lawsuits, a newly released audit into the Department of Justice found that government lawyers cost tax payers a whopping $222 million.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Update: How to claim your money from the CRA’s $1 billion in uncashed cheques

The Canada Revenue Agency has been sitting on over $1 billion in cheques that have been left uncashed by Canadian taxpayers over the past 20 years.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

