Cruise-ship

Last 3 cruise ships to dock today

The last three cruise ships will be returning to port today, and the sea will be free of massive passenger liners.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Cruise passengers trapped off the coast of Panama due to coronavirus aboard

Four passengers have passed away on board a Holland America Line cruise ship currently sailing off the coast of Panama. Those who remain are uncertain as to when they will reach port.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Health officials tell Canadians to avoid cruise ships at all costs

Canadians are being told to avoid traveling via cruise ships at all costs by health officials amid the spread of coronavirus.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Coronavirus not all bad: cruise-ship passengers get free porn while quarantined

A cruise-ship that has been stuck at sea after they were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read cruise-ship