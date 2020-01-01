The last three cruise ships will be returning to port today, and the sea will be free of massive passenger liners.
Four passengers have passed away on board a Holland America Line cruise ship currently sailing off the coast of Panama. Those who remain are uncertain as to when they will reach port.
Canadians are being told to avoid traveling via cruise ships at all costs by health officials amid the spread of coronavirus.
A cruise-ship that has been stuck at sea after they were passengers discovered to have coronavirus is getting a little help from an adult website.
