JK Rowling isn’t transphobic⁠⁠—you’re just sensitive

JK Rowling is being called transphobic for stating that we should not erase the concept of biological sex for the sake of people’s feelings.

Blaire White

The coronavirus crisis has become a virtue-signalling nightmare

The government forced us to go on lockdown. This has turned out to be the perfect opportunity to strip us from our freedoms and to brag about it.

Jessica Swietoniowski

Comedy is changing, but I can still find Seinfeld funny, right?

I recently read an essay in The Walrus, entitled, The Comedy Culture War wherein the author argued that stand up comedy is changing, I know, so what?

Quinn Patrick

Twitch users demand firing of trans moderator who identifies as a deer

The backlash began when Steph made it clear her intention to abuse her power, essentially claiming that “a lot of gamers are white supremacists.”

Blaire White

US Supreme Court rules that not providing sex reassignment surgery to an inmate is 'cruel and unusual punishment'

The US Supreme Court declined to halt the court-ordered sex reassignment surgery for a transgender inmate in Idaho, who was convicted of molesting a minor.

Collin Jones

Global News claims Donald Trump fled from ‘female reporters’⁠—it’s not true

Global News has gone off the deep end of fake news in accusing President Donald Trump of turning away from a reporter because she is a woman.

Libby Emmons

Banning books is back and the books they're banning are cooler than ever

An Alaskan school district banned Maya Angelou, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Joseph Heller, Ralph Ellison, and Tim O'Brien, making these instantly the coolest classics around.

Quinn Patrick

The last thing Star Wars needs is another social justice director

There is no patience left in tv, movies, comics or video games for men to enjoy stories featuring those things that the male mind enjoys.

Peter Pischke

Universities leverage social media to silence students' critical comments

When students are not allowed to speak their mind about their school the institution quickly devolves into a propagandist racket.

Collin Jones

Segregated graduation ceremony means only minorities and LGBT students graduate on time

St. Olaf College is planning segregated, virtual graduations where students will be treated differently based on their minority status. This is in the US in 2020.

Chad Felix Greene

BREAKING: Jessica Yaniv gets suspended from Twitter

Today, Yaniv tweeted out a photo of a cheque for salon workers harmed by her "wax my balls" case. Shortly after posting the photo of the $6,000 cheque, she was suspended from Twitter.

Anna Slatz

Portland woman pleads guilty after her trans group steals $10,000 from woman's march

A Portland woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $10,000 from the Portland Woman's March today.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Prominent Bernie bro tweets: "Go shoot the nearest police officer in the face"

"Go shoot the nearest police officer in the face" these are the words of a prominent activist and Bernie Sanders volunteer Yusuf Naqvi, a Chicago-based contract lawyer.

Ian Miles Cheong

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Ian Miles Cheong

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Anna Slatz

