"We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented," a spokeswoman for the attorney general said.
In a Tursday press conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany absolutely blasted CNN personality and news anchor Brianna Keilar for being a mob justice apologist.
CNN pundit Sophia Nelson called Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron an "Uncle Tom" after the investigations into Breonna Taylor's death revealed that the responding officers did in fact make their presence known.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to press on Wednesday, releasing the findings of two independent investigations into Breonna Taylor's death, one of which was conducted by the FBI.
