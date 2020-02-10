Daniel Cameron

Kentucky AG to release Grand Jury tapes in Breonna Taylor case

"We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented," a spokeswoman for the attorney general said.

Collin Jones

WATCH: White House Press Secretary BLASTS CNN’s Brianna Keilar for advocating for mob justice

In a Tursday press conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany absolutely blasted CNN personality and news anchor Brianna Keilar for being a mob justice apologist.

James Anthony

CNN contributor calls Kentucky AG 'Uncle Tom' and 'step & fetch negro'

CNN pundit Sophia Nelson called Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron an "Uncle Tom" after the investigations into Breonna Taylor's death revealed that the responding officers did in fact make their presence known.

Mia Cathell

Police knocked first before Breonna Taylor shooting incident: Kentucky AG

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to press on Wednesday, releasing the findings of two independent investigations into Breonna Taylor's death, one of which was conducted by the FBI.

James Anthony

