Trudeau's federal debt reaches a stunning $1 trillion
Since the pandemic began, the Trudeau government has sunk billions into efforts to place Canada's economy in a hibernation throughout the lockdown.
From public health priorities, to foreign aid, to academic bailouts, the amount of tax-funded cash wasted in the last few months amount to billions.
The bubble of subprime auto loans could very well burst due to economic crisis. People who have this kind of loan need to proceed with caution in trying to pay it off.