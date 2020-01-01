Debt

Trudeau's federal debt reaches a stunning $1 trillion

Since the pandemic began, the Trudeau government has sunk billions into efforts to place Canada's economy in a hibernation throughout the lockdown.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

POILIEVRE: Meet the world’s dumbest mortgage broker—the federal government

The alternative is that we keep borrowing staggering sums until interest rates rise and households, businesses and governments collapse under the weight.

Pierre Poilievre Pierre Poilievre

Trudeau government borrows over $371.5 BILLION in 27 days, breaks record

Ottawa has set a borrowing record with its unchecked spending during the lockdown, borrowing more than one third of a trillion dollars in 27 days.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

The coronavirus crisis is a story of wasted resources

From public health priorities, to foreign aid, to academic bailouts, the amount of tax-funded cash wasted in the last few months amount to billions.

Sumantra Maitra Sumantra Maitra

Soaring household debt means Trudeau government must dial back coronavirus support carefully

Among developed nations, Canada's debt levels have been some of the highest during the coronavirus pandemic, as household debt continues to rise.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Amount of federal debt unknown after rapid spending by Trudeau government

In a worrying sign for government transparency, taxpayers will not know how much money was spent until more than a year from now.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ontario’s deficit to quadruple to $41 billion due to coronavirus costs

Ontario’s deficit is expected to quadruple in 2020-2021 due to the partial economic shutdown associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

Subprime auto loans could be facing increasing delinquencies

The bubble of subprime auto loans could very well burst due to economic crisis. People who have this kind of loan need to proceed with caution in trying to pay it off.

Elizabeth Sarah Larkin Elizabeth Sarah Larkin

Trudeau government's federal debt reaches a record-breaking $252.1 BILLION

The total of Ottawa's emergency assistance programs tallies up to a whopping $146 billion, according to the Department of Finance.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Half of Canadians continue to face insolvency, ‘debt hopelessness’

According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index published today, 50 percent of survey respondents answered that they were within $200 of being unable to pay their bills.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Uber driver obtains college degree after a passenger pays her debt

A passenger paid a woman’s debt after hearing her life story during their car ride.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read debt