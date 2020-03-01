What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.
The woke left will blame social media, TERFS, disinformation, racism, Islamophobia, fascism, and Facebook for their political defeats.
The end game for all of these measures is twofold: to retain and consolidate power and to silence ordinary, hard-working Canadians.
What they are fighting for here are basic rights of self-determination. They are trying to secure freedom from authoritarian rule with inventive strategies
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!