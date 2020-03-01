Democracy

A 'colour revolution' is coming for the US with aims to topple the world's only superpower

What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.

Sumantra Maitra

Democracy is alive and well despite the media’s best efforts

The woke left will blame social media, TERFS, disinformation, racism, Islamophobia, fascism, and Facebook for their political defeats.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Justin Trudeau does not care about democracy

The end game for all of these measures is twofold: to retain and consolidate power and to silence ordinary, hard-working Canadians.

Barrett Wilson

Hong Kong protestors use ingenious tactics to demand democracy

What they are fighting for here are basic rights of self-determination. They are trying to secure freedom from authoritarian rule with inventive strategies

Libby Emmons

