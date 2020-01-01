Democrats

Pelosi, Democrat leaders mocked for African 'cultural appropriation' photo op

Democrats were roundly mocked when they took a knee while wearing a kente cloth for a photo-op in an effort to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Collin Jones

Joe Biden can't 'heal racial wounds'—he helped create them

Joe Biden has tried to pitch himself as the answer to America’s race problem. But it’s hard to see how voters can trust Biden to fix racial inequities he helped create.

Brad Polumbo

Believe Tara Reade but vote for Joe Biden anyway, says The New York Times

“Suck it up and make the utilitarian bargain,” writes Linda Hirshman in the op ed page of today’s The New York Times. She’s talking, of course, about Joe Biden.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The move is not unexpected, and the two prominent Democrats have spent many years working together.

Libby Emmons

Biden and AOC are hopelessly out of touch with Americans

The left used to support working people, but now they are more interested in telling those working people what they should want and what’s best for them.

Libby Emmons

Sean Lennon, son of John, rips Democrats for nominating Joe Biden

Sean Ono Lennon has been on a Twitter tear, going after the Democrats for selecting Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends presidential campaign

Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign. He announced this decision on a Wednesday morning conference call with his staff.

Libby Emmons

$1.8 TRILLION coronavirus aid bill BLOCKED by Senate Democrats

On Monday, Senate Democrats blocked a vote that would have advanced a $1.8 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package to a full upper chamber vote.

Sam Edwards

Why are Republicans happier than Democrats? The answer is obvious

According to Gallup, for nearly almost 20 years, Democrats have regularly ranked substantially lower than Republicans in their pride for America.

Alexander Ruiz

WATCH: Phony Democrats use FAKE ACCENTS when speaking to southerners

A video of former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg speaking in an odd southern drawl has some confused.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race

Pete Butigieg has dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. Buttigieg was at one point considered to have a real shot at winning the race.

Nico Johnson

The Democrats will lose in 2020. This is why.

Believe it or not, there are actually two billionaires competing for the “working” party’s nomination to fight against poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth. Think about that.

Alexander Ruiz

The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken

The Democratic National Committee had one job and they couldn’t even do that. Watching them behave this way erodes what little trust their base had left.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Far-left activists are taking over the Democratic Party

In Seattle, and across America, socialist radicals are taking over the Democrat Party. Moderate Democrats must get involved and defend their party.

Ari Hoffman

Tulsi Gabbard calls out The New York Times, CNN for their biased coverage of her

Tulsi Gabbard, the 38-year-old Iraq War veteran who continues to speak more sense than her party cares to entertain, blasted CNN and The New York Times.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

