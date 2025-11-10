Donald Trump

Twitter nukes satirical Trump video about CNN

Twitter disabled a satirical video posted by President Donald Trump that depicted mock news footage that made fun of CNN's coverage on the issue of race.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

55% of Americans think Joe Biden shows early signs of dementia

A new poll by Zogby shows that 55% of Americans think Joe Biden may be suffering from dementia.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

New book claims Trump does not like Trudeau and once told staff to attack him on TV

President Donald Trump is reportedly not a fan of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and even once told his staff to attack Trudeau during television interviews.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

National Guard called in for Trump rally security

The Army National Guard in Oklahoma is calling on 250 soldiers for security at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, say authorities.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Facebook removes Trump ad campaign citing their 'policy against organized hate'

Facebook removed a re-election ad for President Donald Trump on Thursday, citing its policy on hate.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

US Department of Justice aims to remove protections for social media companies

The US DOJ is set to propose legislation to draw back some of the protections big tech platforms such as Facebook and Google have enjoyed for years.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: Trump signs executive order on police reform, police will 'adopt the highest professional standards' across country

The order comes after weeks of pressure on the president, as protests, riots, and civil unrest continues to grow in cities across the country.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trump discouraged from holding Tulsa rally yet OK protests continue

The head of the Tulsa Health Department expressed his wishes that an upcoming rally for the Trump campaign be postponed due to a surge in new coronavirus cases in the county.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Media claims of Trump overturning trans protections in healthcare are unfounded

Trump didn't roll back healthcare protections for transgender people, because something that has never been enacted into law can't be reversed.

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene

A 'colour revolution' is coming for the US with aims to topple the world's only superpower

What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.

Sumantra Maitra Sumantra Maitra

Black Democrat to introduce legislation designating attacks on Trump supporters as hate crimes

As videos of Trump supporters being assaulted circulate online, a Democrat representative from Georgia has openly referred to these attacks as hate crimes.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

There’s been decades of class warfare—Now, the chickens are home to roost

Problems of democracy cannot easily, by their nature, be solved democratically. Instead, times come, as they have in Hong Kong and America, when the tree of liberty must be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants.

Samuel Helguero Samuel Helguero

Trump tweets that 75-year-old Buffalo man pushed by police officers may be Antifa agitator

Trump took to Twitter to suggest that a 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by riot police in Buffalo, New York may have been an Antifa agitator.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trump sued by Black Lives Matter over clearing protestors in DC

The ACLU has announced that it is suing President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr on behalf of Black Lives Matter.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: Mob chants 'stand up to Trump' to Trudeau at Ottawa protest

The loud-and-clear message of "Stand up to Trump" can be heard from several protestors, as Trudeau stands there quietly.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read donald-trump