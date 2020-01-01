Doug Ford

BREAKING: Ford government announces $25 billion in school funding

Ford announced that his government will be providing school boards with $25.5 billion during 2020-2021, increasing funding by $736 million, compared to last year.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ontario patios are opening up, but singing and dancing are forbidden

Ontario is opening up patios across the province. But don't dream of singing or dancing to celebrate. The province says that's forbidden.

Barrett Wilson

Ford government allows Ontarians to reunite with up to ten people in 'social circles'

Social circles of up to 10 people are now permitted by the Ontario government which means people can reunite with their family and loved ones.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: All of Ontario besides Toronto and Windsor to enter stage two of economic reopening

Stage two permits restaurants to reopen their patios, as well as bars, shopping malls, outdoor recreational facilities, hair salons, and barbershops.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government to lift coronavirus restrictions for most of Ontario, but not Toronto

Ford is set to remove coronavirus restrictions for a large portion of the province, but not for Toronto. Much of Ontario has entered Stage Two of reopening.

Sam Edwards

Ford government to allow social circles of up to 10 people

The Ontario government is now allowing residents to create their own social circles and has released guidelines on how to do so.

Sam Edwards

Ontario sees lowest daily number of COVID-19 cases in months as province continues to open up

For the first time in months, Ontario has seen the daily number of cases of COVID-19 drop to under 200.

Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: Ford government announces 'cautious restart' of visits to long-term care homes

Ford announced that, as of June 18, Ontario will begin what he called a "cautious restart" to visits to both long term care and retirement homes that "do not have a COVID-19 outbreak."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Doug Ford, ministers all test negative for coronavirus

Ford and Elliot are both scheduled to be at today's daily COVID-19 press conference.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Premier Ford and Minister Elliott being tested after potential exposure to coronavirus

Ford and Elliott are being monitored for symptoms, and their results will be made public once completed.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Ford refuses to defund police, says he does not believe in cutting police budgets

Ford said he doesn't "believe in that, for a second." Ford said that there should be more training for police and higher standards, including community policing.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Premier Ford relying on undisclosed coronavirus experts, raising questions

Ford maintains that Ontario's changes are a result of expert advice though there has not been much disclosure about the experts providing the advice.

Sam Edwards

Canadian-made face masks won’t be ready for second wave—Trudeau gov't turns to China

Trudeau's Department of Industry has said that Canadian-made medical masks will not be ready in time for the expected second wave of infections.

Nico Johnson

Ford government to allow patios, places of worship, more businesses to reopen on FRIDAY

The Stage-2 reopening will allow businesses, workplaces, and outdoor spaces to open, as well as allowing more people in social situations, and houses of worship.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ford government intends to expand restaurant patios—fines and protests continue

The Ford government is going to make it easier for bars and restaurants to expand patio spaces once they are allowed to safely reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Collin Jones

