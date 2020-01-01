BREAKING: Ford government announces $25 billion in school funding
Ford announced that his government will be providing school boards with $25.5 billion during 2020-2021, increasing funding by $736 million, compared to last year.
Stage two permits restaurants to reopen their patios, as well as bars, shopping malls, outdoor recreational facilities, hair salons, and barbershops.
Ford announced that, as of June 18, Ontario will begin what he called a "cautious restart" to visits to both long term care and retirement homes that "do not have a COVID-19 outbreak."
Ford maintains that Ontario's changes are a result of expert advice though there has not been much disclosure about the experts providing the advice.