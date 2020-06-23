In Richmond Hill, a woman who was previously charged with the murder of a cyclist while driving impaired was charged again, driving under in the influence.
Over 300 drivers came together on Sunday to celebrate Victoria Day—many of them shooting off fireworks from their cars and doing donuts.
Australians who are learning to drive may be fined for not abiding by social distancing and essential services measures when learning to drive.
Get the top stories emailed every day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements.