Driving

Ontario woman charged with impaired driving while on parole from fatal hit and run

In Richmond Hill, a woman who was previously charged with the murder of a cyclist while driving impaired was charged again, driving under in the influence.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts and shooting off fireworks at Victoria Day gathering in Toronto

Over 300 drivers came together on Sunday to celebrate Victoria Day—many of them shooting off fireworks from their cars and doing donuts.

Sam Edwards

Learning to drive "not essential" in Australia, fines issued

Australians who are learning to drive may be fined for not abiding by social distancing and essential services measures when learning to drive.

Quinn Patrick

Trending in driving