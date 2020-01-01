Largest fentanyl seizure in Ontario history made by OPP and Toronto police
Over 70 kilograms of powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills were obtained in the biggest fentanyl seizure in the history of Ontario law enforcement.
Police have taken down cocaine distributors that they referred to as a "sophisticated crime group.” The group was holding on to 61 kilograms of pure cocaine.
Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.
The bag of narcotics was attached to a carbon-fibre sporting arrow which was used to launch the package over prison walls.