Drugs

Largest fentanyl seizure in Ontario history made by OPP and Toronto police

Over 70 kilograms of powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills were obtained in the biggest fentanyl seizure in the history of Ontario law enforcement.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BC sees highest number of opioid deaths in May

May saw the highest monthly total of drug overdose deaths ever recorded, with 170 suspected toxic drug deaths in BC that month.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Ontario man found in Detroit River carrying 265-pound bag of cannabis

A submersible bag carrying 265 pounds of cannabis was discovered by U.S. federal agents in the Detroit River in Michigan on June 5.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Toronto police seize almost $8 million in pure cocaine

Police have taken down cocaine distributors that they referred to as a "sophisticated crime group.” The group was holding on to 61 kilograms of pure cocaine.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Cities are putting the homeless in hotels and giving them free drugs and booze

The question of what to do about homeless populations remains at the forefront of the effectiveness of stay-at-home orders as the debate grows over the relaxing of restrictions.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Liberal MP introduces bill to decriminalize heroin, crack cocaine and meth

A Liberal Member of Parliment has introduced a private members bill that would decriminalize the possession of heroin, crack cocaine, and meth.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Men arrested for carrying drugs in bag labelled ‘BAG FULL OF DRUGS’

What would have just likely been a fine escalated after the troopers noticed that there was a bag inside the car labelled “Bag Full of Drugs”

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta

Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Bow and arrow used to launch meth into jail

The bag of narcotics was attached to a carbon-fibre sporting arrow which was used to launch the package over prison walls.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

E.T. child actor is all grown up and getting DUIs

Henry Thomas, the actor infamous for playing Elliott in E.T., was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Arkansas women says brother fed her a “meth sandwich” following arrest

Arkansas siblings Elizabeth Catlett, 29, and Don Furr, 33, face drug-related charges following the former’s accusation that her brother fed her a “meth sandwich.”

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Colombian smugglers use cocaine as rafts to stay afloat following shipwreck

The men have now been turned over to federal prosecutors, where they are expected to face charges of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and possession.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read drugs