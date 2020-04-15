Easter

Theft at Loblaws that was left open on Easter Sunday

A Loblaws was accidentally left open in Toronto over Easter Sunday, resulting in some shoppers getting the bargain of a lifetime, according to CTV News.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Justin Trudeau wishes Canadians a happy Easter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Canadians a happy Easter from outside Rideau cottage this morning.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Five ways to keep the Easter holiday fun and faithful

This Easter will be incredibly abnormal. Easter is one of the holiest days in the year for Christians, but here are a few ways to keep it festive.

Holly Scheer

