UCP Minister barred from speaking at Black Lives Matter event
Kaycee Madu, Alberta’s Minister of Affairs was barred from speaking in Edmonton at an anti-racism protest held by Black Lives Matter.
A 42-year-old Edmonton man was arrested after masturbating in public and attacking a Canada Post truck, smashing its driver's side window.
An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.
A liquor store in Edmonton is testing out a new security program to combat a string of thefts in recent news. Under the new system, customers will have to scan their ID before they can enter the premises.