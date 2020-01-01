Election

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Trudeau brags to crying baby about his eyebrows

While at a campaign stop in New Brunswick, Justin Trudeau took the opportunity to brag about his eyebrows to a crying baby.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

WATCH: Justin Trudeau resorts to completely ignoring reporter’s questions

In a video clip shared online, Justin Trudeau can be seen completely ignoring a journalist’s question when asked about foreign aid spending and UN commitments.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Trudeau promises to hand out camping bursaries to promote environmental protection

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to give lower-income families $2,000 dollars to cover travelling and camping expenses so that kids can learn about the environment.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Repeat sex offender canvassed for Elections Canada in Ontario

A multiple offence sexual predator was allowed to canvas Hamilton, Ontario neighbourhoods only weeks after being released from prison

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Scheer promises comprehensive policy for Veterans overhaul

While on a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced a policy plan to revamp Canada’s veterans assistance.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Former cocaine trafficker and wife show up to support the candidacy of Liberal candidate

According to a report by La Presse, a former cocaine trafficker and his wife were at an event in support of the Liberal candidate for Drummond, Quebec.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Social media scandals means a return to cut-throat politics

Social media has radically transformed elections into global entertainment events. While the Canadian election takes place, Canadians are tuning into Brexit, they’re watching the democratic primaries, and not too long ago, we were paying attention to the EU elections.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Trudeau to call start of election tomorrow

According to sources, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit the Governor General of Canada at Rideau Hall tomorrow to officially request the start of the 2019 election.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

