New Costa Rica photos raise questions about Trudeau’s vacation spending

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spotted on his vacation in Costa Rica, leading to questions regarding the opulence of his travel.

Prominent Conservative Ed Fast rejects position in Scheer’s shadow cabinet

Conservative MP Ed Fast has rejected Andrew Scheer’s invitation to join his shadow cabinet.

Conservative non-profit established to oust Andrew Scheer

A group of prominent Conservative operatives have established a non-profit organization that will campaign to oust Andrew Scheer.

Ex-Conservative leader Rona Ambrose contradicts Scheer, supports Pride Parades

Rona Ambrose has declared on Twitter that she is proud to participate in gay pride marches and that the Conservative Party should happily endorse gay rights.

WEXIT IS REAL: Manitoba Premier warns Trudeau

During a meeting in Ottawa, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister gave some “friendly advice” to Justin Trudeau

Authoritarian new election law to combat fake news

In this recent federal election, a new election law came into place that punishes people who spread fake or misleading info, with penalties with severe punishments

Green Party Leader Elizabeth Meh: A legacy of mediocrity

The Green Party apparatus, in those days composed of hippies and homeopaths, believed vehemently that the island would be the epicentre of where a “green wave” would be triggered.

Elections Canada orders recounts for B.C., Québec ridings

Elections Canada rules stipulate automatic recounts when the winning candidate’s margin of victory equals 0.1 percent or less of the total votes cast.

Singh says people with ‘Mr. Scheer’s beliefs’ cannot be prime minister of Canada

Jagmeet Singh made a bold statement directed at Andrew Scheer, stating that you can’t be both a social conservative and serve as prime minister.

NO MOE MONEY: Saskatchewan Premier blasts Trudeau over equalization

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has sharply criticised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter, saying that he has “left Saskatawan waiting” on a letter of demands that Moe has released today.

Elizabeth May to run for speaker

Green Party Leader, Elizabeth May, has stated that she is “interested” in becoming the next speaker of the house.

The ‘Scheer Must Go’ movement failing to gain traction so far

Despite the Scheer Must Go campaign failing, so far, to gain any popular support, it is difficult to tell whether the frustration of Trudeau’s reelection will materialize into something more bloodthirsty.

Trudeau minister says they found fake news this election

Karina Gould has said in a statement that Canada needs to do more to fight against online disinformation

Interview: Surprise-win Green MP Jenica Atwin wants Jody Wilson-Raybould to join party

The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.

