New Costa Rica photos raise questions about Trudeau’s vacation spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been spotted on his vacation in Costa Rica, leading to questions regarding the opulence of his travel.
Rona Ambrose has declared on Twitter that she is proud to participate in gay pride marches and that the Conservative Party should happily endorse gay rights.
The Green Party apparatus, in those days composed of hippies and homeopaths, believed vehemently that the island would be the epicentre of where a “green wave” would be triggered.
Green Party Leader, Elizabeth May, has stated that she is “interested” in becoming the next speaker of the house.
The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.