Green Party leader calls the RCMP a 'racist institution'

Green Party leader-for-life Elizabeth May declared in a press conference today that the RCMP is a racist institution.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Green Party leader says America 'unsafe' for minorities, wants Canada to offer refugee status

Elizabeth May has managed to irritate a large swath of Canadians by suggesting that the United States is no longer safe.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Don't listen to the activists, Canadian oil lives

It’s time to stop treating oil like that embarrassing cousin we neglect to invite but is always there for you when you need them most.

Warren Steinley Warren Steinley

BREAKING: House of Commons to reconvene as Trudeau government and opposition reach possible deal

A source has confirmed that the Trudeau Liberals and opposition parties have a tentative deal in place.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Interim Green leader hopes to recruit Wilson-Raybould as May’s replacement

Jo-Ann Roberts is considering recruiting former Liberal Cabinet Minister and now independent MP, Jody Wilson-Raybould to the party’s top job.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Green Party Leader Elizabeth Meh: A legacy of mediocrity

The Green Party apparatus, in those days composed of hippies and homeopaths, believed vehemently that the island would be the epicentre of where a “green wave” would be triggered.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Elizabeth May resigns as Green Party Leader

She has resigned after leading the Green party to three seats this election.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

Elizabeth May to run for speaker

Green Party Leader, Elizabeth May, has stated that she is “interested” in becoming the next speaker of the house.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Interview: Surprise-win Green MP Jenica Atwin wants Jody Wilson-Raybould to join party

The Post Millennial sat down with Atwin so to discover Canada’s new star M.P. In the conversation, Atwin discussed her background and her political influences, as well as what she hopes the Green Party can do to remedy Western alienation and the courting of Jody-Wilson Raybould.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

‘It’s pretty clear’ Elizabeth May’s still a U.S. citizen: Immigration lawyer

U.S. citizenship lawyers say Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s claims she “renounced” her U.S. citizenship are almost certainly bunk.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

WATCH: All the Canadian leaders running in the 2019 election explained

Vancouver-based YouTube host and Washington Post political columnist J.J. McCullough has your explainer on the Canadian leaders running in Canada’s election.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Most memorable moments from the 2019 Canadian Leaders’ Debate

Canada’s only English-language debate with all parties present took place tonight, and it did not disappoint.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is probably still a U.S. citizen too

Despite a flurry of media interest in the recently-revealed U.S. citizenship of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, far less interest has been given to the ambiguous citizenship of another federal party leader — Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

PBO policy costing highlights uncertainty in novel Green Party spending promises

The Green Party’s proposed election promises and budgetary changes have been shown to have numerous mathematical discrepancies, as well as multiple omissions regarding the actual costs of their bold campaign promises.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

