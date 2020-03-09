Energy Sector

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves
"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.
Many members of Trudeau’s caucus were desperately trying to sway the Prime Minister from the approving the massive $20 billion…