Energy Sector

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Gas prices may drop to 81 cents a litre later this week

Gas prices may drop as low as 81 cents this week. The price of gas continues its downward trend with stations in Ottawa seeing a drop to 90 cents pre litre

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Russia oil project eight times bigger than cancelled Alberta oil sands mine

The Teck Frontier oil sands project would have brought $20 billion dollars into Canadian economy if it hadn’t been cancelled.

Ontario train derailment leads to leaking crude oil

CN has made an announcement that approximately 30 cars are leaking crude oil after a train derailed Tuesday night, just west of Fort Frances, Ont.

Trudeau’s MPs tell him to scrap new oil sands project

Many members of Trudeau’s caucus were desperately trying to sway the Prime Minister from the approving the massive $20 billion…

Wind turbine blades mostly heading to landfills

Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the U.S. and Europe.

