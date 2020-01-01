England

WWII vet who walked to raise £29 million for the NHS received 125,000 cards for 100th birthday

An English Second World War veteran—known as Captain Tom—has raised over £29 million for the NHS and people are showing their gratitude.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

English Football League play to resume without fans due to coronavirus

The English Football League has confirmed that their matches are most likely to begin again, only this time they will be played without fans present and broadcast online.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Ontario teen shot and killed in high rise

A 16-year-old boy has been identified by London police as the victim of a shooting that took place in a high rise building on Tuesday.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WWII veteran raises over £2M for NHS charities at 99 years old

A 99 year old army veteran has raised over £2 million to assist the NHS in its fight against coronavirus by doing laps in his garden.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Conspiracy theorists torch 5G mast, claiming radiation caused coronavirus outbreak

People are reportedly lighting phone masts on fire and even targeting engineers after claims that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by 5G radiation.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

In a video tweet released by the British Prime Minister this morning, Boris Johnson has revealed that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Church of England limits weddings to 5 people

The Church of England has been forced to limit the amount of people able to attend a wedding to no more than five due to coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Man arrested for allegedly coughing on store workers during coronavirus outbreak

A man who claimed he had coronavirus was arrested after police received calls that he was coughing towards workers at a Black Country Shop

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Halifax: WestJet announces new direct flight to Manchester

WestJet is offering a new direct flight from Halifax to Manchester, a great way to get to the north of England.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Couple wins lottery—son is declared cancer-free three days later

Couple win lottery and have their son declared cancer free all within three days

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Antifa protests in London following Conservative landslide win

“Tory scum off our streets, Nazi scum off our streets!” shouted left-wing protesters and antifa in central London.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

Sweden drops rape investigation against Julian Assange

Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a rape allegation against the infamous co-founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Baby with seven percent chance of survival wakes up from coma, smiles at father

Despite suffering a cardiac arrest, an affliction in which only 7 percent of people survive, the baby made it through.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Survival rate doubles for premature babies in U.K.

Doctors had previously been recommended to only attempt to save premature babies after 23 weeks; however, new data shows that babies born earlier can be saved, and the overall rate for premature survival has doubled as medical technology improves.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Thirty-nine people found dead in back of transport truck east of London, England

On Wednesday, October 23, Essex Police discovered a transport truck containing the dead bodies of 39 people believed to be from Bulgaria. 38 have been identified as adults, while 1 was a teen. All 39 were pronounced dead on site.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Most Read england