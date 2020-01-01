WWII vet who walked to raise £29 million for the NHS received 125,000 cards for 100th birthday
An English Second World War veteran—known as Captain Tom—has raised over £29 million for the NHS and people are showing their gratitude.
A man who claimed he had coronavirus was arrested after police received calls that he was coughing towards workers at a Black Country Shop
Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into a rape allegation against the infamous co-founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange.
On Wednesday, October 23, Essex Police discovered a transport truck containing the dead bodies of 39 people believed to be from Bulgaria. 38 have been identified as adults, while 1 was a teen. All 39 were pronounced dead on site.