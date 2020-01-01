Environment

Trudeau's former environment minister spent over $100,000 on Ubers, rideshares

McKenna's ministry spent a whopping $113,000 on taxis, with the ministry as a whole under Jonathan Wilkinson adding an extra $30,000 on taxis.

Disgraced Trudeau staffer returns to Ottawa to aid Trudeau on environmental policy

Gerald Butts has returned to Ottawa to help the Trudeau Liberals construct their environmental policies in post-pandemic Canada.

Forget everything you think you know about single-use plastic

If we really cared about the environment, and knew the actual facts about plastic bags, we would revert to their use on a continuing basis.

Trudeau says businesses who do not fight climate change will not get new support money

Trudeau said that oil and gas companies will be expected to put forward a frame that shows their commitments to reducing emissions and fighting climate change to be eligible for the LEEFF.

Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate

Trudeau’s Environment Minister has said that climate change is to blame for Canada’s low birth rate, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

Trudeau government apologizes after hiding $183,000 in environmental contracts

The Trudeau government has been forced to apologize after attempting to to hide nearly $200,000 that they gave to an environmental group.

Quebec politician says that you should be able to commit suicide if you’re worried about climate change

The Quebec politician Luc Ferrandez has suggested that euthanasia should be extended to those who are worried about climate change.

Greta Thunberg heads home on catamaran after North American tour

Greta Thunberg has left North America and is traveling back to Europe on the Atlantic Ocean with the use of a catamaran.

Vancouver streets to be clogged by Extinction Rebellion protestors, heavy traffic expected

Downtown Vancouver can expect heavy traffic tomorrow as eco-radical group Extinction Rebellion will be protesting during rush hour, according to CTV.

American activist group blocks Vancouver port train tracks to prevent Trans Mountain construction

American activists affiliated with Portland Rising Tide blocked train tracks carrying piping to the Trans Mountain Expansion earlier today.

Albertan pro-oil activists plan counter-rally at Greta Thunberg’s Edmonton event

This Friday, the climate rally in Edmonton, which is being led by Greta Thunberg, will face counter-demonstrations by pro-oil and gas groups. According to the Global News, both rallies will be held outside Alberta’s legislative building.

London commuters drag eco-radicals off train cars after subways delayed

London commuters sick and tired of disruptions to critical infrastructure by Extinction Rebellion protestors took matters into their own hands when the subways were brought to a halt by protestors who climbed several train cars.

Eco-radicals block traffic and turn Toronto street into bike lane

The radical environmental group Extinction Rebellion, along with several other protestors blocked traffic in Toronto on Tuesday turning King St. into a four-lane bike route.

Green Party candidate announces hunger strike to promote environmentalism

On Tuesday, Richard Zurawski, a Green Party candidate for the federal riding of Halifax West, announced his hunger strike leading up to the election.

Liberal candidate suggests carbon pricing may need to rise to meet goals

Environmentalist and Liberal Party candidate won’t rule out whether party would hike carbon prices even further.

