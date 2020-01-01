Recently released pictures from Clinton’s trip on Epstein’s private jet show him posing with Ghislaine Maxwell and Chauntae Davis
An expert on military dogs said, “Epstein didn’t kill himself” in a live interview on Fox News.
Dr. Micheal Baden, the pathologist hired by Jeffery Epstein’s brother, has stated that Epsetin’s death looked more like a homicide than suicide.
Convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in his prison cell, according to reports.
