O'Toole slams Trudeau government for handling of Canadians imprisoned by China

As of today the two men have been detained for 500 days. O’Toole attributes this continuing imprisonment to Trudeau's leadership.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Conservatives suspend leadership contest

The Conservative Party has officially announced that they will be suspending their leadership contest as the COVID-19 virus continues to sweep through Canada and the globe.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

O'Toole, Pierre, Scheer condemn Trudeau's quest for unrestricted power to December 2021

Major Conservative Party voices have come forward to condemn the Trudeau government's plan to grant emergency powers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Erin O'Toole tells Conservative Party to delay leadership contest over coronavirus

Conservative Leadership contender Erin O'Toole has asked the CPC leadership committee to delay the contest, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Nico Johnson

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Conservative leadership candidate O'Toole SLAMS Trudeau's coronavirus plan

Erin O’Toole has criticized Justin Trudeau’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the prime minister has “given up the fight against COVID19.”

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for Conservative leader

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is supporting Erin O’Toole to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”

Nico Johnson

CBC attempts to trademark the word “Oh”

CBC is attempting to trademark the word “Oh” and “Radio-Canada Oh-dio” for a new marketing campaign after Peter O’Toole called for the privatization of CBC.

Quinn Patrick

O’Toole would make blocking ‘critical infrastructure’ a criminal offence and let police clear blockades

Erin O’Toole says that if he were to become PM he would make it a criminal offence to block major railways, ports, bridges and highways.

Sam Edwards

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of four years in government.

Nico Johnson

Erin O’Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like ‘cultural marxism’

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.

Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.

Nico Johnson

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”

Nico Johnson

