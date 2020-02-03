O'Toole slams Trudeau government for handling of Canadians imprisoned by China
As of today the two men have been detained for 500 days. O’Toole attributes this continuing imprisonment to Trudeau's leadership.
Conservative Leadership contender Erin O'Toole has asked the CPC leadership committee to delay the contest, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”