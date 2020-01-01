Prominent Canadian conservative group endorses Dr. Leslyn Lewis for CPC leader
Conservative action group Elect Conservatives announced their endorsement of Dr. Leslyn Lewis for Conservative Party leader.
The Second and final Conservative leadership debate was held on Thursday, showing a far stronger performance from all four remaining candidates.
Jim Karahalios's disqualification from the Conservative Party has been overturned on a technicality a judge has ruled today.
Erin O'Toole has released a video where he intensely criticizes the Chinese CCP regime and advocates for a future of Canadian self-reliance.