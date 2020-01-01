Erin O'Toole

Prominent Canadian conservative group endorses Dr. Leslyn Lewis for CPC leader

Conservative action group Elect Conservatives announced their endorsement of Dr. Leslyn Lewis for Conservative Party leader.

MacKay campaign subject of RCMP, OPP probes into allegations of spying on O'Toole meetings

The O'Toole campaign has accused senior MacKay staffers of persuading junior O'Toole supporters to provide crucial login information to their campaign.

BREAKING: O'Toole asks police to investigate alleged theft by MacKay campaign

The Erin O'Toole campaign has filed a formal complaint and has requested the police service to investigate an alleged theft of data.

MacKay compares time as defence minister to O'Toole's military service

The Second and final Conservative leadership debate was held on Thursday, showing a far stronger performance from all four remaining candidates.

CPC leadership debate marked by heated clashes between O'Toole and MacKay

The French-language Conservative leadership debate was marked by bitter clashes between Erin O'Toole and Peter MacKay on Wednesday.

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to clobber Trudeau in the next election

Erin O'Toole has what it takes to unify the CPC, and clobber Trudeau in the next election⁠— which may come sooner than later.

WATCH: O'Toole says Trudeau would 'eat Peter MacKay alive' in new video

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O'Toole has released another attack video under the title "Trudeau will eat Peter MacKay alive."

Jim Karahalios CPC leadership disqualification overturned on technicality

Jim Karahalios's disqualification from the Conservative Party has been overturned on a technicality a judge has ruled today.

Erin O'Toole calls MacKay too weak to handle Liberals in blistering new attack ad

O'Toole has launched a blistering attack on Peter MacKay, accusing the Nova Scotian of being too weak to handle the Liberal war room.

Conservative leadership candidates SLAM Trudeau's gun ban

The four remaining Conservative leadership candidates have slammed Trudeau's gun ban today, calling it "frustrating" and "misleading."

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked polling report shows MacKay's support plummeting, O'Toole takes the lead

An extraordinary new Conservative leadership poll acquired by The Post Millennial has shown Erin O’Toole comfortably beating Peter MacKay.

Erin O'Toole SLAMS China and the WHO for corruption

Erin O'Toole has released a video where he intensely criticizes the Chinese CCP regime and advocates for a future of Canadian self-reliance.

The 'stinking albatross' is now hung round Peter MacKay's neck

This boredom was resolved by Peter MacKay, who this week urged the Conservative Party to speed up the leadership contest.

MacKay calls for Conservative Party elections to be sped up

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, or maybe in spite of it, Peter MacKay has called not for a delay in Conservative Party elections, but a speeding up of the process.

