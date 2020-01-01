Essential Services

Loblaw to end pandemic pay for frontline workers, sparking union anger

Loblaw announced today that it will be ending the $2 per hour pay bump put in place for employees amid the pandemic and Unifor is expressing its disapproval.

Ontario reports incidents of police officer impersonations

Reports of another police officer impersonation were filed after yet another driver was pulled over and questioned by someone who wasn't actually a police officer.

Sobey's gives 'hero pay' to workers during the coronavirus pandemic

A new program has been created to support employees who work for grocery store chain Sobey's, as they continue to work throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

