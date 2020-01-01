Loblaw announced today that it will be ending the $2 per hour pay bump put in place for employees amid the pandemic and Unifor is expressing its disapproval.
Reports of another police officer impersonation were filed after yet another driver was pulled over and questioned by someone who wasn't actually a police officer.
A new program has been created to support employees who work for grocery store chain Sobey's, as they continue to work throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!