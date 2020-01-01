Extinction Rebellion protestors attempt citizen’s arrest of BC Premier
Vancouver Island Extinction Rebellion appeared outside the home of BC Premier John Horgan, claiming they would attempt a citizen’s arrest on the premier.
Extinction Rebellion and anti-pipeline protestors staged a “primal scream” in Toronto on Saturday as they continued to block train travel….
Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of downtown Toronto Friday evening to block rush-hour traffic and express their anger over pipelines.
The Hamilton chapter of eco-radical group Extinction Rebellion dumped cow manure outside Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Toronto on Sunday.
London commuters sick and tired of disruptions to critical infrastructure by Extinction Rebellion protestors took matters into their own hands when the subways were brought to a halt by protestors who climbed several train cars.