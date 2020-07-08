Face masks

Andrew Scheer claps back at reporter pressing him on breaking face mask rule

Andrew Scheer fought back on Wednesday when a reporter asked why he had no mask on while walking through the airport a day earlier.

Sam Edwards

Canadians less likely than Americans to wear masks, poll reveals

A recent poll has revealed that while Canadians tend to support their government's handling of COVID-19 more than Americans, Americans are more apt to wear masks when out of their house.

Collin Jones

Scientists claim not wearing a face mask should be stigmatized like impaired driving

Some scientists are claiming that the refusal to wear a face mask should be seen as akin to drinking and driving as it is a danger to those around you.

Quinn Patrick

Face masks mandatory in Ontario starting today

The mandatory wearing of face masks will be implemented to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The decision was reached by the four separate health units in eastern Ontario.

Quinn Patrick

Toronto mayor to support bylaw making masks mandatory indoors

The top public health official in Toronto is now suggesting that city council approve a bylaw making masks mandatory for residents in “indoor public spaces.”

Sam Edwards

Joe Biden says he would force Americans to wear masks in public

In a new interview, Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would make wearing masks in public mandatory for all Americans if he is elected president.

Sam Edwards

Passenger refused to wear face mask on plane—faces $5,000 fine

A passenger on a plane that was headed from Vancouver to Manitoba is being investigated by RCMP after he refused to wear a face mask while on board.

Quinn Patrick

County orders white people to wear face masks but exempts others

A new order in Lincoln County, Oregon, requiring face masks be worn in public exempts non-white people in order to avoid racial profiling.

Sam Edwards

Homemade face masks slow spread of COVID-19 according to new study

A recent study revealed that countries with a much shorter outbreaks and a lower death toll since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic had faster accessibility to face masks.

Quinn Patrick

Canadian-made face masks won’t be ready for second wave—Trudeau gov't turns to China

Trudeau's Department of Industry has said that Canadian-made medical masks will not be ready in time for the expected second wave of infections.

Nico Johnson

Ottawa to mandate face masks on public transit

Passengers in Ottawa attempting to catch the bus or board a train after June 15th will want to bring a mask with them if they want to hitch a ride.

Leonardo Briceno

WATCH: Dr. Tam says go out and protest, just don't yell

Tam's medical advise has been criticized by Canadians for either being incorrect, or lagging behind information being used by other countries.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government short billions of face masks

As Canada’s economy begins to reopen, the country is short about three billion face masks, according to a federal contractor.

Sam Edwards

Ontario man petitions grocery stores to require shoppers to wear face masks

"If I saw, let's say 90 percent of people actually going through the stores wearing masks, I would feel a lot more confident, Rob Shirkey said.

Quinn Patrick

Waffle House shootout over face masks leads to attempted murder charge

A customer who was told to put on a face mask or he wouldn't be served in a Waffle House in Aurora, Colorado refused and then allegedly attacked the cook.

Quinn Patrick

